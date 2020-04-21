× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Feb. 26, 1930 — April 11, 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — David Jay Erlanger, formerly of Glens Falls, passed away at his residence in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on April 11, 2020. Born Feb. 26, 1930, in Montreal, Quebec to Elsa and Lester Erlanger, he moved to Glens Falls in the mid 1950’s. There, his father founded Erlanger’s Men’s & Boy’s, which later became Erlanger’s Fashions, a women’s clothing store.

David graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in business.

In 1953, he married Sari Helen Glasser of Norfolk, Virginia.

Shortly after their nuptials, David served in the U.S. Army during the last months of the Korean War.

Upon his return to the states, he joined his father in the family business. While starting a family, he was active in Temple Beth El, holding various offices and serving in the Brotherhood.

When his father passed, David assumed control over the family business, successfully managing the Glens Falls store and expanding locations to include Saratoga Springs and Rutland, Vermont.