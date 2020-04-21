David Jay Erlanger
David Jay Erlanger

David Jay Erlanger

Feb. 26, 1930 — April 11, 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — David Jay Erlanger, formerly of Glens Falls, passed away at his residence in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on April 11, 2020. Born Feb. 26, 1930, in Montreal, Quebec to Elsa and Lester Erlanger, he moved to Glens Falls in the mid 1950’s. There, his father founded Erlanger’s Men’s & Boy’s, which later became Erlanger’s Fashions, a women’s clothing store.

David graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in business.

In 1953, he married Sari Helen Glasser of Norfolk, Virginia.

Shortly after their nuptials, David served in the U.S. Army during the last months of the Korean War.

Upon his return to the states, he joined his father in the family business. While starting a family, he was active in Temple Beth El, holding various offices and serving in the Brotherhood.

When his father passed, David assumed control over the family business, successfully managing the Glens Falls store and expanding locations to include Saratoga Springs and Rutland, Vermont.

After educating his three daughters, David decided to retire and in 1991 left for the “sunny south” in Jupiter, Florida. During his retirement, David enrolled in courses on current events at Florida Atlantic University until the spring of 2019, when he could no longer attend. He also volunteered at the Jupiter Police Department and the Maltz Theater in Jupiter.

David and Sari traveled the world, visiting China, Israel, Italy, Alaska and the Caribbean. To celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2003, David and Sari took the entire family on a cruise to Mexico.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Sari who passed in 2012. David is survived by his younger sister, Carol Cohen of Dallas Texas; and his three daughters, Rhonda Mitchell of Beaumont, Texas, Wendy Erlanger and Alan Porter of Washington, DC, Kay Erlanger-McNamara and Mike McNamara of Petoskey Michigan. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Travis and Pam Mitchell of Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Courtney Beasley and Dominic Beasley of Carol Stream, Illinois, Ethan Porter and Andrew McNamara; and one great grandchild, Penelope Mitchell.

Contributions may be made to Temple Beth El, Glens Falls, or the American Cancer Society. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

