Jan. 3, 1939—July 8, 2022

POTTERSVILLE — David James Hammond, 83, of Pottersville, NY, passed away on July 8, 2022 at his family home.

David was born on January 3, 1939 to Dorothy and Leland Hammond in Olmstedville. After graduating from Minerva Central School, David worked as a salesman and an executive chef.

David’s loves included ice fishing at Schroon Lake, taking rides through the Adirondacks with his wife Jane, and enjoying the company of his friends and family. David loved the Adirondacks and often referred to them as the most beautiful place on earth. He loved to cook for his family and friends and was proud to say, “No one leaves my house hungry.”

David was predeceased by his wife, Carol Jane Hammond, his son James Hammond, his brothers; Phillip Hammond, Gary Hammond, Brian Hammond, Eugene Hammond, and his sister Lucille Hammond. David is survived by his children: Bonnie Hammond, Kandy Klein, Penny Mitchell, Scott Hammond, Sherry (Nick) Cioffi, and Stacy (William) Miller; also survived by his stepchildren: Angela (Nathan) Lanning, and David Colden; his grandchildren: Meghan Salisbury, Christina Salisbury, Kody Kinarny, Kathleen Piracini, Sabrina Guarino, Chad Smith, Elizabeth Fountain, Mark Mitchell, Nicholas Cioffi, Ryan Cioffi, Nathan Lanning, Ariel Colden, Talia Colden, Ayianna Colden, Carter Miller, and Eli Miller; as well as his brothers: Dale Hammond, Bruce Hammond, and Michael Hammond. David is also survived by his great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the North Country Ministry.

Arrangements entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home.