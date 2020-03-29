David “Jake” Jacobsen

Dave lived in many states throughout his life, but some of his best memories were made during the time he lived in Fort Ann. Dave graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1959, where he enjoyed playing on the basketball team, and was in the band for several years. After graduation, Dave enlisted in the Air Force where he served as Airman 2nd Class. After his honorable discharge, Dave excelled in the Information Technology industry working for several Fortune 500 companies, including Datapoint Corp., Georgia Pacific, and finally retiring from Cummins, as IT Director. In retirement, Dave could be found enjoying a round of golf several times a week with his golfing buddies.