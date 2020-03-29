David “Jake” Jacobsen

Jan. 25, 1941 — March 19, 2020
ROCKY MOUNT, NC/FORT ANN — Dave Jacobsen passed away on Thursday, March, 19, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina at the age of 78, where he had lived his wife, Sheila for many years.
Dave lived in many states throughout his life, but some of his best memories were made during the time he lived in Fort Ann. Dave graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1959, where he enjoyed playing on the basketball team, and was in the band for several years. After graduation, Dave enlisted in the Air Force where he served as Airman 2nd Class. After his honorable discharge, Dave excelled in the Information Technology industry working for several Fortune 500 companies, including Datapoint Corp., Georgia Pacific, and finally retiring from Cummins, as IT Director. In retirement, Dave could be found enjoying a round of golf several times a week with his golfing buddies.
You have free articles remaining.
Dave is survived by his best friend, and loving wife, Sheila, after 36 years of marriage. Dave and Sheila enjoyed taking cruises, sharing the love of golf, and visiting their family spread across several states. Sheila’s children, Terry and Jennifer Connor of Jacksonville, Florida and Michael and Anne Connor of San Antonio, Texas were a great comfort and support to both Dave and Sheila when he became ill. Jennifer especially became a constant companion to Sheila in helping to care for Dave.
Dave also leaves behind his four children, Tammy Stewart (Lucy Rabine) of Fort Edward, and her three children, Dana, Lianne and Eric; David (Terri) Jacobsen of Maine, and their two children, Cassandra and Cody, Lisa (Glenn) Clouse of Hudson Falls, and their two children, Josh and Jeannie; and Thomas (Cindy) Jacobsen of Glens Falls, and his five children, Wayne, Taylor, Cassandra, Erica, and Cody. Dave is also survived by his children’s mother, Jean Ann (Stark) Patterson; nine great-grandchildren; his aunts, Mary Smith and Joyce Earring; and several nieces and nephews.
Dave was predeceased by his mother and step-father, Pauline “Polly” and Fred Sexton; his brother, Ernest “Wally” Bolton; and his special aunt, Carol “Kay” Kunemund.
In following Dave’s wishes, and in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic, he will be cremated, and there will be no services at this time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.