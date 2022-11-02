Aug. 15, 1936—Oct. 30, 2022

LUTZ, FL — David J. Mracek died at his Florida home on Sunday surrounded by loving family.

Dave was born on Aug. 15, 1936 in Elizabeth, NJ. He played a vital part in his high school basketball team’s winning two state championships. Dave then accepted a basketball scholarship to St. Michael’s College where he helped the Knights reach the College Division Finals.

It was in Burlington that he met his loving wife of forty years Martha. They raised a family of five children on Parkwood Avenue in Hudson Falls.

Dave was a devoted history teacher at Argyle High School. He prided himself on his relationships with two generations of students, many of whom still recall his multiple choice tests with fondness.

Dave marveled at the tight-knit community’s love of sports, but he swore he never favored the varsity players in the classroom. He organized fundraising for many school bus trips to New York City and Washington, DC, and was twice voted Teacher of the Year.

Dave was a great dad who could always be seen at his kids’ baseball and softball games. Dave attended all Twins Club events and was a proud booster of HF Tiger Athletics. He worked summers as an electrician and was involved in many local community restoration projects.

After retiring from teaching, he and Martha moved to Venice, FL. Dave became Commander of American Legion Post #159, traveled in Europe, and spent time on his boat. They treasured trips to Lake George to visit family and Friends, especially the Johnsons.

Dave met his second wife Liz McFarland after Martha passed. Dave and Liz enjoyed twenty wonderful years together, going on ten cruises, master gardening, attending Buccaneer games, travelling through Florida, and making trips to the Jersey Shore to visit close friends including sisters, Jean and Margie.

The great delight of Dave’s later years was his two grandchildren, Andrea LaMorticella and Max Mracek.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Margaret, sister Jean, and wife Martha.

Left to cherish memories of him are wife Liz; sister, Marge Morrison; daughters: Nancy, Joann (Bill) Hussey; sons: Michael (Diana), John (Nicole) all of FL; daughter, Ann Marie of NJ; grandchildren aforementioned; and several close nieces, nephews, and cousins in VT and NJ.

Private cremation services are being handled in Tampa, FL.