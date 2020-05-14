× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 4, 1931 — May 12, 2020

FORT EDWARD — David J. Leavitt, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 4, 1931, in North Troy, Vermont, he was the son of the late Arnold and Ella (Pope) Leavitt.

David proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1953.

He married Laura Jean Hamelin on July 30, 1955, in North Troy, Vermont, at the First Congregational Baptist Church. They spent 52 years together until her passing on May 8, 2008.

David and Laura both were employed by Montgomery Ward where they worked for over 25 years. David was also the co-owner and operator of Country Pets in Hudson Falls with his son.

David was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. He also enjoyed raising various livestock, but goats were his favorite. He was also a fan of country music. Most of all, David enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents and wife, David was predeceased by his brother, Robert Leavitt.