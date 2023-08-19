June 24, 1991—Aug. 12, 2023

BIG BROOK ROAD — David J. Chenier, 32, of Big Brook Road, died Saturday evening, August 12, 2023, at his home.

He was born on June 24, 1991, in Glens Falls. He was a 2010 graduate of Indian Lake Central School.

David worked at Eagles Nest as a groundskeeper before joining Elkin Tree Service six years ago. He thoroughly enjoyed his job.

He loved being outdoors and enjoyed his beautiful surroundings whether it be while fishing, hunting, camping, or hiking. Above all, David enjoyed spending time with his daughters.

He was predeceased by his parents: Michelle (Petty) Seymour and Patrick Seymour as well as his stepfather, Richard Atwell.

Survivors include his wife, Bailey (Preston) Chenier; beloved daughters: Natalie-Ann Chenier and Nala Preston all of Indian Lake; siblings: Anna (Rusty) Williams of Cameron, NC, Donald (Valarie) Chenier of Spring Lake, NC, Robert Chenier of Ticonderoga; two uncles, Chuck Petty and Norm Petty both of North Creek; two cousins: Christen Petty and Noelle Smith and 11 nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to a fund for his daughter’s education c/o Community Bank, PO Box 278, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com