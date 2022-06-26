Nov. 10, 1950—June 23, 2022

QUEENSBURY — David Harrington, 71, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Nov. 10, 1950, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Sylvester and Joyce (Gardner) Harrington.

David graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1968.

In 2002, he married the love of his life, Linda George at Pine Knolls Alliance Church. They have been married for 20 wonderful years.

David worked for General Electric Company in Hudson Falls and most recently in Schenectady. He was dedicated to GE for over 41 years.

Always working, David recently ran his own residential trash hauling company, HMD Waste for seven years. In addition, earlier in life, David was a general contractor, building residential homes in the area.

His faith played a large part of his life. David was a devoted member of the Pine Knolls Alliance Church in the town of Moreau.

He was an avid outdoors man. David loved white tail deer hunting and fishing with his friends, especially at the Gouin Reservoir in Canada. He also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and taking relaxing trips to Maine with his wife.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Paul Harrington, his sisters, Sondra Murray, Andrea Hawron and Danielle Lanza.

Survivors include his wife, Linda George–Harrington of Queensbury; his sisters: Linda Schroll and her husband, Lynn of South Glens Falls, Lorraine Lapinsky of FL, Cynthia Riley of Troy, Sue Ellen Wescott of Glens Falls and Denise Smith of South Glens Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special friend and cousin, Mike Havern.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the services at Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.