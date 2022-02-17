David H. Johnson

July 21, 1967—Feb. 6, 2022

STONY CREEK — David H. Johnson, 54, of Stony Creek, NY born on July 21, 1967 had passed away on February 6, 2022 from a tragic accident while helping a total stranger in their time of need.

David was from Columbia County, currently living in Stony Creek, NY at the time of passing. David was employed by Morlock News and F&W Forestry.

David was known for always helping someone, his passion for books lead him to volunteer his time at the Stony Creek library. David loved hunting, fishing, forestry, kayaking an being outdoors.

David was loved by his mother Roberta Johnson (Thomas/Hoffman); father Clarence H. Johnson (pre-deceased); son “Abel Johnson”; multiple siblings; nieces and nephews; very close friends and a large extended family.

Services will be put on hold till the spring for an outdoor Celebration of Life.

Monetary donations can be made to: Stony Creek Free Library, PO Box 64, Stony Creek, NY 12878. For on-line condolences visit wenkfuneralhome.com.