May 5, 1955—Sept. 20, 2021

CROWN POINT — On the morning of September 20, 2021, David H. Bailey went to the place he has always talked about. His tongue was finally loosed to sing praises to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he loved so much.

David was born in Ticonderoga, NY, on May 5, 1955, to Irving and Marion Bailey. He was one of God’s special ones who needed the help of others to live. For those who took the time to know him, he showed and reminded them just how valuable slowing down long enough to make a personal connection can truly be.

Dave is predeceased by his parents and sister, Joan Mein. He leaves behind his brother-in-law, William Mein and his family; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, and nephews. He will be especially missed by his niece Tammy, her fiance, Brian, her children and her grandchildren. He also leaves behind many people who will miss seeing him on Sundays at his church, Lakeside Regional, where he was a lifelong member.

Over the years, David and his family lived in different towns around the Northeast, from Hague to Corinth to Loudonville to Saratoga to Chittenden and finally in Ticonderoga.