March 19, 1956 — March 13, 2020

FORT ANN — David G. Morehouse passed away at his Dad’s house on March 13, 2020, joining his parents and his brother.

Dave was born on March 19, 1956 in Granville, the son of George and Eleanor (Bassett) Morehouse.

He grew up in Granville and attended Granville schools. He played football while in high school. He graduated from Adirondack Community College with an engineering degree.

After working on local farms for a few years, Dave was hired by the Town of Fort Ann for whom he worked for the next 20 years.

David became involved in horse pulls in his youth. He enjoyed helping other teamsters when he was not doing his own pony teams. He was joined in this pursuit by his family and friends. David was a member of Los Bravos Motorcycle Club for many years. He also drove race cars at both Albany/Saratoga and Devils Bowl Speedways. He had decided to build another race car which was a project he had been working on prior to his passing. Race cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, the faster the better!!

