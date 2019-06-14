July 12, 1962 — June 10, 2019
ARGYLE — David G. Jamieson, 56, passed away Monday June 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on July 12, 1962 in Santa Ana, California, he is the son of Nancy Loveland and the late George Jamieson.
David graduated from Greenwich Central School.
After high school, David joined the United States Marine Corps serving his country for 20 years as a gunny sergeant.
On March 20, 1993, David married the love of his life, Keiko Jahana, in North Carolina.
David worked for Washington County Corrections for 16 years.
He enjoyed NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt, the New York Mets, working on cars, tractor pulls and working on BJ’s Farms.
In addition to his father, David is also predeceased by his stepfather, Glenn Jones; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 26 years, Keiko Jamieson; his son, David James Jamieson; his stepdaughter, Sachiyo Tokemoto; mother, Nancy Jones; sisters, Sherrill Brown and Lisa Boyce and her husband Bill; grandchildren, Kiwh Tokemoto, Kazuyuki Tokemoto, Whkhna Tokemoto and Nhmoha Tokemoto; nieces, Jamie Greene, Lexie Boyce and Lacie Richards; nephews, Justin Brown and Jesse Slater; great niece, Layla; great nephews, Jamison, Brady and Jaxon; special cousin, Ed Cole; dogs, Jasmyn and Abby; his brothers at the Washington County Sherriff’s office and Jail Staff; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday June 16, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
A memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday June 17, 2019 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 with full military honors.
The family would like to thank Dave’t special cousin, Tim Ward, for the care and compassion he showed Dave during his illness.
To view David’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
