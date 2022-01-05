David Frank
May 11, 1956—Dec. 18, 2021
David Frank, great husband, loving father, and a fun Pa, 65, made his trip to heaven on Dec. 18, 2021. He is the son of the late Thomas James and Bertha Frank of Athens, Tennessee.
He attended the University of Valley Forge where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Pastoral Ministry. He served as an ordained minister of the Assemblies of God for over 40 years throughout New York and Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Frank, and his children: Steven (Jennifer) Frank, Kellie (Adam) Daab, Kevin (Kristen) Frank. Though his greatest joy are his grandchildren: Bryan Daab, Cassidy Frank, Adele Daab, Abigail Frank, Aliyah Frank, and Evelyn Daab.
He is also survived by his sisters: Reba Alla Mae Lindsey, Loretta Workman; brother, Kenneth Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life and Ministry will be held Saturday, January 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Assembly of God, 4220 Fay Road, Syracuse, NY 13219. The family invites all of our church families, ministerial partners, and friends to gather in his honor. Reception to follow. A live stream will be available to view on the Grace Assembly of God Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, The David Frank Benevolent Fund has been created at Centerbrook Church. Memorial contributions can be sent to Centerbrook Church 4030 W Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305.
