Oct. 9, 1958—June 8, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — David Edward Kahn, 63, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was a beloved and cherished son, brother and uncle. Born in Chicago, IL on October 9, 1958, he was the son of Lois (Finnegan) Kahn.

David loved the outdoors, hiking and bicycling. He had a passion for growing fresh vegetables and cooking. Even though he moved, he still loved the City of Chicago and was an avid Chicago sports fan. David loved his cat CAT and his dog Migi.

David was predeceased by his beloved brother-in-law Sam Detmer.

He is survived by his mother Lois Kahn of Chicago, IL; his sisters: Debra Lintner of Naperville, IL, Denise Kahn of Los Angeles, CA, Doreen Detmer of South Glens Falls, NY and Dianne Wrobel and husband Tom, of Surprise, AZ; and many beloved nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

