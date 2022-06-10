 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Edward Kahn

  • 0
David Edward Kahn

Oct. 9, 1958—June 8, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — David Edward Kahn, 63, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was a beloved and cherished son, brother and uncle. Born in Chicago, IL on October 9, 1958, he was the son of Lois (Finnegan) Kahn.

David loved the outdoors, hiking and bicycling. He had a passion for growing fresh vegetables and cooking. Even though he moved, he still loved the City of Chicago and was an avid Chicago sports fan. David loved his cat CAT and his dog Migi.

David was predeceased by his beloved brother-in-law Sam Detmer.

He is survived by his mother Lois Kahn of Chicago, IL; his sisters: Debra Lintner of Naperville, IL, Denise Kahn of Los Angeles, CA, Doreen Detmer of South Glens Falls, NY and Dianne Wrobel and husband Tom, of Surprise, AZ; and many beloved nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers warn that eye damage caused by screen time can be deadly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News