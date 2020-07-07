May 22, 1967 — July 2, 2020

COLONIE — David Edward “Dave” Blessing, 53, of Colonie, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Dave was born in New Hartford, to Edward and Shirley Blessing on May 22, 1967. He was a graduate of Wells Central School. He went on to earn his bachelors and MBA degrees from University at Albany and a certification from American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of banking program from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Executive Education.

Dave started his career at New York Business Development Corporation (NYBDC) where he developed his passion for finance and banking. He then went on to spend more than 10 years with KeyBank working his way up to senior vice president. He was presented with the opportunity of his career to go develop a commercial lending portfolio at Pioneer Bank, where he spent the last 11 years.

You always knew when Dave was in the room, usually because he was the loudest, but mostly because it was where the crowd was. People wanted to be near him because he always had a story, always made people laugh and you could always trust he would turn it into a business conversation at some point. He poured his heart and soul into his career and he loved every minute of it.