Jan. 6, 1947—Aug. 24, 2021

GLENS FALLS — David Earl Waters, 74, most recently of Glens Falls, NY passed away peacefully at The Pines Nursing Home on August 24, 2021. David was born January 6, 1947 in Schenectady, NY to Adelaide (Cochrane) Waters and Clifford James Waters.

He graduated from Scotia Schools and worked for Mechanical Technologies, Inc. and General Electric. David was an avid model railroader and real train enthusiast. He had excellent knowledge of all things railroad.

He was predeceased by his parents and sisters: Heleene Fundis, Mildred Waters, Norma Waters, Margarette VanValkenburgh, Adelaide Langille, Amarylla Waters, Kathleen Truelove and Sheila Bilka. David is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Maureen C. (Duclos) Waters; a son Bryan M. Waters (and wife Debi); grandson Emmett A. Waters; brother Clifford C. Waters (and wife Jan); nieces and nephews: Jennifer Kenyon, Steven Waters, Laurie Hallak, Sherrie Paslowski, Michael Bilka, John Benjamin, Mark Reilly, Norma Reilly.

There will be no service, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the ASPCA.