Oct. 7, 1952—June 19, 2022

GREENFIELD CENTER — David E. VanDenburg, 69, of Squashville Road, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born Oct. 7, 1952 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Earl and Madolyn (Doherty) VanDenburg.

He was a 1971 graduate of Corinth High School where lifelong friendships were made and stories of those “glory days” often told.

David enlisted in the United States Air Force on January 16, 1973 (during the Vietnam Era), serving as a Power Production Specialist until his honorable discharge on January 15, 1977. His tours included time in Texas, North Dakota, Okinawa, and a return to North Dakota.

It was that second tour to Fortuna, ND where David met “his G.I.,” Dorothy Wineland, and they were married on Sept. 3, 1977 in Altoona, PA. Dorothy remained in the military and during that time the couple (and later, daughters) resided on or near Air Force bases in Niagara Falls, Montgomery, AL, Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany and Vacaville, CA. In 1996, they returned to his beloved Corinth and shortly thereafter moved into their current home in Greenfield Center.

During the initial years of Dorothy’s military career, David attended college and earned his business degree, worked part-time while also caring for their two young daughters, long before the concept of stay-at-home Dad was popular. He later worked for various organizations within the Department of Defense, and most recently for the Defense Commissary Agency in Saratoga Springs, until his retirement.

David enjoyed many things, most especially just being in the moment, time with his wife, daughters, grandkids, and all the family.

Over the years, he played ball, hunted, fished, skied, golfed, with each activity often followed by a few “barley pops. He was a lifetime Yankees fan and became one for “da Bills” in the 70’s when “you could get 50-yard line seats for a smile.” He liked the music of his youth, but most recently country music, “where you could understand every word.”

In all his travels, the things and places didn’t matter so much — it was always about the people he was with. Easy going with a big heart, he loved hanging out with family, meeting and making friends and he always told good stories, especially ones that would make you laugh. And he often bartered for interesting things he thought he just had to bring home. We will miss your laugh. We will miss your stories. We will miss you!

Besides his parents, David was also predeceased by five siblings, William “Billy” VanDenburg, Gail Smith, Donna VanDenburg, Joanne VanDenburg and Roberta “Bobbie” Murray.

Survivors besides his wife of 44 years, Dorothy VanDenburg of Greenfield Center; include two daughters: Rachel White (Michael) of Corinth and Samantha Baldwin (Robert “BJ”) of Corinth; four grandchildren: Jacob Mills of Eureka, CA and David White of Corinth, Conley and Lorelei Baldwin of Corinth; three sisters: Evelyn Strunk (Thomas) of Orlando, FL, Mary Sutliff (John) of Hadley and Vanessa Millis (Gary) of Corinth; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends near and far.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., June 29, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 3159 Route 9N, Greenfield Center, with Rev. Simon Udemgba, officiating.

A committal service with full military honors will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Dorothy, Rachel and Samantha would like to thank Dr. David Shaffer for his compassionate care the past 13 years and the Saratoga Medical Personnel during his recent illness. A special thank you to all of our family and friends who offered prayers, kind words, and help during Dave’s illness and now.