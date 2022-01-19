David E. Schmidt

Dec. 1, 1932 - Jan. 3, 2022

SYRACUSE — David E. Schmidt, age 89, passed away Jan. 3, 2022. Dave was born in Buffalo, New York, on Dec. 1, 1932, the only child of Frederick and Edith Schmidt. He had been a resident of Westport, New York since 1998.

Dave loved sports, both watching and playing them. He played football and basketball throughout high school, college, and while in the Army. A passionate golfer, he loved to play golf courses in Upstate New York with his cherished friends. Dave graduated from Williamsville High School, Williamsville, New York, and attended Buffalo State College where he was awarded both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in industrial arts. The first position of his 32-year teaching career was at Eden Central School where he taught industrial arts. His second position was at Queensbury High School where he instituted many trades and practical arts into the curriculum. He also coached various sports at both schools.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman, and his playground was the Adirondack Mountain area. There were many camping, fishing, and hiking trips with family and friends. Later in life, he enjoyed walks with his beloved dog, Greta, and visiting diners throughout the eastern Adirondacks.

Dave was a gifted woodworker, well known as the Adirondack Craftsman and Broom Squire. He showcased his beautiful hand-made brooms, shaker boxes, carved figures, lathe-turned bowls, and furniture at local craft shows.

Dave is survived by his son, Kurt Schmidt and daughter-in law, Michelle of Baldwinsville, NY; his daughter, Karen Rainville and son-in-law, Tom; his grandchildren: Joshua and Jacob Rainville, and former wife, Patricia Schmidt, all of Chula Vista, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Adirondack Mountain Club (adk.org//donate-now), Champlain Area Trails (CATS)(www.champlainareatrails.com), or ASPCA (www.aspca.org)