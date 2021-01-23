Nov. 21, 1970—Jan. 22, 2021

SALEM—David “Dozer” Simon Jr., 50, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. David was born November 21, 1970 in Saratoga Springs to Mary (Covell) Simon and the late David Simon, Sr.

He loved his hometown of Greenwich and was always proud of his “Hollow” roots. He was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Yankees fan. He was also a great lover of dogs and will spend eternity with his puppies that he missed dearly.

Most importantly Doz loved his family fiercely.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted mother, Mary; his sister and best friend—his “Chief”—Kelly Nolan; the greatest brother-in-law he could ever ask for John Nolan; and the light of his life that brought him such happiness and joy, his niece Rylee. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many great friends.

At his request no services will be held.

The family would like to offer their sincerest thanks and gratitude to Marilyn Peters, who provided him and his family such comfort and support in his last days. Also, to Kristie Kinley-Ellis, Ashley Watson and Jennie Robinson for going above and beyond the call of duty—your help and support meant the world.