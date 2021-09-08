 Skip to main content
David "Dave" Swota
David "Dave" Swota

David "Dave" Swota

June 10, 1948—Sept. 5, 2021

GANSEVOORT — David “Dave” Swota, 73, passed Sunday September 5, 2021, at home with his loving family at his side.

Born on June 10, 1948, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Howansky) Swota.

After high school, Dave graduated from RPI with his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked over 51 years at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, NY.

Dave enjoyed boating, camping, gaming, his pets, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by his sister, Ann Marie Swota.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 50 years, Cynthia; his children: Jason and his wife, Jamie, Kelly and her husband, Mark, Joel and his wife, Alissa; his grandchildren: Nicholas, Charles, Alexandria, David, Maxwell, Hannah, Jeffery, Brett, Tiffany; his great-grandchildren: Kallie, Logan, Lucas, Bailey, Bonnie; and several nieces and nephews.

At Dave’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in David’s name can be made to the Moreau Emergency Squad, Inc., 1583 State Rte. 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

