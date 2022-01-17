SHUSHAN — David “Dave” and Deborah “Debbie” Moffitt passed away unexpectedly, but together on January 10, 2022. They had celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in August of last year.

Dave was born on January 31, 1955 in Salem, NY to Carlton and Dorothy Moffitt. He was the second-youngest of ten children and one of only two boys in the family. He delighted in giving his sisters a hard time and they can confirm that this did not change as they got older. He loved his family fiercely and they remained a close-knit group. He worked on several dairy farms over the years, but his main love was mechanics. He was content to spend hours in the garage fixing cars and rebuilding engines. Dad also loved to play drums and spent many years in a band with his brother Wayne and brother-in-law Harry, then years later with his nephew David. Mom sometimes joined in on the keyboards. It was humbling, embarrassing, and a source of pride to realize your dad was cooler that you. He had a sarcastically-funny sense of humor, which he passed on to all three of his kids. Family time almost always devolved into fits of laughter.

Debby was born on May 10, 1948 in Rockaway, NJ to James and Barbara Jarrell and was the oldest of two children. She moved to West Hebron, NY in the early seventies where she met and eventually married Dave. Mom was a talker. We joked that no one could “get a word in edge-wise” when conversing with her, but she was also our listener and our shoulder. She was the one who always waited up to make sure we were home safe and she would sit with us for hours to talk out both good and bad days when we needed her. She had an infectious laugh and a deep love of reading and music. Mom was an accomplished piano player and taught us to appreciate music – both the contemporary and the classical. Our parents were absolute softies when it came to animals and many-a-stray became permanent residents of our home. It was not unusual to leave for school from a house with three cats and return home to a house with four. Dave and Debby have three children, Rebecca Moffitt Smith (and Theodore) of Van Buren, ME, Phillip Moffitt of Ballston Spa, NY and Paul Moffitt of Saratoga Springs, NY and five grandchildren, Quinn, Josh and Geraghty Smith of Van Buren, ME and Connor and Kaiden Moffitt of Latham, NY.

Above all, mom and dad loved their family. They told us they loved us, they showed us they loved us. They were huggers. We are so lucky to have had them as parents.

