SOUTH GLEN FALLS — David D. Mattison, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born in Cambridge, NY the son of the late Charles and Genevieve Mattison.

Dave graduated from South High School and in 1967 he enlisted in the United States Army. He was a proud Vietnam veteran. In 1974, he married Jeanne Houle and they enjoyed 48 years together. Dave loved to hunt but his true passion was fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sons: Mark (Ellen) Mattison of OK and Jade Mattison of Glens Falls, NY; daughter, Jasmine (Mike) Vernelson of Eagle Bridge, NY; grandchildren: Brooke and Amber Mattison, Lily, Scarlett and Phoenix Vernelson; sisters: Jackie Mattison and Cathy Viele; brothers: Charles (Susan) Mattison and Gary Mattison; several nieces and nephews; and friends who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Mattison.

At the families request there will be no services at this time. A burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kelly Foley at Community Hospice for all her kindness and compassion for David.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

