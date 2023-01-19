July 22, 1937—Jan. 15, 2023

GLENS FALLS — David D. Harrigan, 85, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born July 22, 1937 in Chateaugay, NY he was the son of the late William and Margaret (Robbins) Harrigan.

David attended school in Chateaugay. On Nov. 24, 1962, he married Carol Chatelle at St. George’s Church in Burke, NY.

In November of 1963, he went to work for Finch Pruyn & Co. in Glens Falls. He initially worked as a laborer in the machine room and retired as a Foreman in 1993 after 30 years of service. During his employment, David also provided tours of the company, and continued to do so for several years after his retirement, while also working at Mead’s Nursery.

David served as a Warren County Supervisor of the Fifth Ward and was a member of both the Glens Falls Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals for several years. He was a member and Usher at St. Alphonsus Church for many years until its closing in 2010, when he and his wife made St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward their parish.

David enjoyed spending time back in Chateaugay at the camp located on the Chateaugay and Marble Rivers. He enjoyed fishing for trout with his grandchildren and friends. He truly found happiness in spending time with his family and friends, and reminiscing about the old days.

In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by his sister, Mary Knotts, his brothers: Maurice Harrigan and William Harrigan, and his niece, Shirley (Kenny) Bombard.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Carol Harrigan; his four daughters: Kathleen Harrigan of Punta Gorda, FL, Elizabeth Hanna (Tim) of Zephyrhills, FL, Cynthia Harrigan (Lisa) of Hadlock Pond, NY, and Cheryl Harrigan of Glens Falls; four grandchildren: Brett Spriggs (Shelby), Emily Harrigan, Sam Harrigan, and Daniel Harrigan; two great-grandchildren: Nolan and Norah Grace Spriggs; as well as his sister-in-law, Audrey Harrigan.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A funeral service will follow calling hours at 4 p.m.

Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at the convenience of the family at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Memorial donations in David’s name can be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

