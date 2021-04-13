Aug. 30, 1958—Apr. 8, 2021
BOLTON LANDING—On April 8, 2021, a glorious spring day in the Adirondacks, David Clemente left this earthly realm to be with the Lord at the age of 62. Despite a three-and-a-half-year courageous battle with cancer, the end came swiftly.
He had a good day relaxing at home with his beloved pup, Little Chief, sitting outside on the lawn at his log cabin in Bolton, NY, where he soaked up the sun and the beauty of the day. His wife, Geri, had given him a nice haircut in the fresh air. “Wow, what a gorgeous head of hair you have after all this,” she remarked. “You look fabulous”. Not long after he returned inside, he was called home to heaven, in accordance with God’s plan, yet without the time to say goodbye to SO many.
Born on August 30, 1958 in Troy, to Frank and Mary Ellen (Rogers) Clemente, David was the third child of a family of six. Born prematurely, he weighed less than three pounds at birth, yet grew into a tall and handsome man that soared in stature for his kindness, intelligence and immense generosity.
As a boy, he loved Little League Baseball and fishing down at the Poestenkill Creek and at Lake George. He was a gentle soul who resembled his father, maternal grandfather, John F. Rogers, and his namesake and uncle, David Daniels, in nature.
David graduated from Troy High School “Class of 1976” and from Hudson Valley Community College. He excelled in his studies and enjoyed playing on the tennis team at the encouragement of his father. David’s love for skiing was inspired by family ski trips to western Massachusetts, upstate New York and Vermont. His quest for skiing was also nurtured by his father and later on by Geri Lee, whom he met in the summer of 1997. They moved to the Aspen area in the year 2000 and then later built a beautiful home in Redstone, CO, and skied many seasons in Aspen and Snowmass.
David started to work in the family business, Clemente Latham Concrete, in Troy, in high school. After college, he committed himself full time to Clemente Latham and after having worked in the dispatch office, he eventually moved up to become the President of the company. The company was sold to Callanan Industries in 1990 with whom David remained for five years. In all, David’s career at Clemente Latham spanned almost three decades. Respected as a fair and honest businessman, he conducted himself very much in the manner of his father—that is to say, by handshake or by his word.
Besides his interests in finance and business, at home, David loved to be in the kitchen. Cooking became one of his greatest passions, whether it was a fresh grilled salmon or coq au vin that he marinated for days. Sadly, one of the harshest things that cancer took from David was his ability to eat and drink or to ever speak again. His beautiful voice and laugh will forever be missed! Yet his strong will inspired him to blend super healthy smoothies for his feeding tube that would keep him going. Even then, David would happily cook delicious meals for Geri or his mother.
Despite David’s immense challenges with cancer, he had many unimaginable hurdles thrown at him during these past years. But through it all, he remained strong and positive with the hope of healing. Most importantly though, David had the opportunity to experience real love. The caring and devotion of Geri, his wife, Meribeth, his sister, his mother, Frank, his oldest brother, certain other family members and countless friends and even complete strangers, made a huge difference in his life. The outpouring of cards, letters and gestures from so many was truly awesome.
David, Geri, and their loving family members will be forever grateful to the innumerable medical professionals and caregivers -both in Denver, CO, and Glens Falls and Albany, as well as to the wonderful Marriott family that provided a comforting home for more than seven months during the ever-so-many treatments and operations in Denver. David endured so much yet all with whom he came in contact warmed to him because he was so incredibly appreciative. He was everyone’s favorite patient.
To be sure, David had a wonderful reception being met by his creator as well as so many loved ones who passed before him, including his grandparents, his father, his brother, Phil, his great buddies, cousin Billy Dugan, his father-in-law, Roger Ide, and dear friends Brian Justice “the Beaver”, Scott Whitlock “Froggie”, Mark Zibro and Greg Connolly.
Survivors include his loving partner and wife of 24 years, Geri Lee Ide of Bolton Landing; his mother, Mary Ellen Clemente of Troy; his brother, Frank Clemente (Wendy Adler) of Washington, DC; his sister, Maribeth Clemente (Steve Togni) of Norwood and Telluride, CO; his mother-in-law, Patricia H. Ide (Howard Dewey) of St. Simons Island, GA and Corinth; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Susan Jacobs of Glens Falls; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; countless dear friends; and his beloved Schnoodle, Little Chief, who was his absolute joy!
A graveside service and celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date this summer.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
