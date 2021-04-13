Aug. 30, 1958—Apr. 8, 2021

BOLTON LANDING—On April 8, 2021, a glorious spring day in the Adirondacks, David Clemente left this earthly realm to be with the Lord at the age of 62. Despite a three-and-a-half-year courageous battle with cancer, the end came swiftly.

He had a good day relaxing at home with his beloved pup, Little Chief, sitting outside on the lawn at his log cabin in Bolton, NY, where he soaked up the sun and the beauty of the day. His wife, Geri, had given him a nice haircut in the fresh air. “Wow, what a gorgeous head of hair you have after all this,” she remarked. “You look fabulous”. Not long after he returned inside, he was called home to heaven, in accordance with God’s plan, yet without the time to say goodbye to SO many.

Born on August 30, 1958 in Troy, to Frank and Mary Ellen (Rogers) Clemente, David was the third child of a family of six. Born prematurely, he weighed less than three pounds at birth, yet grew into a tall and handsome man that soared in stature for his kindness, intelligence and immense generosity.

As a boy, he loved Little League Baseball and fishing down at the Poestenkill Creek and at Lake George. He was a gentle soul who resembled his father, maternal grandfather, John F. Rogers, and his namesake and uncle, David Daniels, in nature.