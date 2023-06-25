Oct. 31, 1950—May 28, 2023

MURRELLS INLET, SC/LAKE GEORGE, NY — David Clark Vogt, 72, passed away at home, unexpectedly, in his sleep, on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

He was a wonderful guy who always lent a helping hand to anyone he could with a smile on his face and was a barrel of fun to be around with his loquaciousness and his love to party. David will be dearly missed by many.

Born breech in Binghamton on Halloween 1950, David was the third sibling of the late George Clark Vogt, Jr. and Eleanor Easterly Vogt, David always joked about arriving in this world on his feet ready to get going!

He is survived by the love of his life, Brenda “Rosie” Lockhart Vogt, of Murrells Inlet, SC and his two daughters, Jennifer (Mo) and Debra. He was so proud of them and their achievements and could never wait to hear their next accomplishment. David also loved Mo, his son-in-law, and the wonderful life he created for his daughter, Jenn and grandson, Zakary Clark, his little buddy, whom he loved to the moon and back. Debra recently gave him his second grandson, Colton, whom David, unfortunately, never got to meet. His older siblings, Betsy Dow (Alex) and Bruce Vogt survive him. He loved, cared and worried about them all always. His heart was big. David also had several relatives and a list of good friends too long to mention.

A proud graduate of SUNY Cortland as well as earning the honor of being an Eagle Scout in high school, David went on to have a long-term career with Philip Morris and finished it off selling life, health and long term care insurance to folks he wanted to help protect along with their families. That was David.

There were no funeral services, but his remains will be placed in a reef ball off the coast of SC along with his wife, Rosie, when she passes to continue to help preserve the reef breakdown happening in many places. There will be an invite-only party in the fall at his favorite pizza restaurant, which David always said was where he wanted a big party to be held for good friends and family when he passed.

We will always love David dearly and wish him peace in his final rest.