David C. Wilusz

Although a less than average life span, David did not live an average life. If you have ever seen him on the baseball diamond you would have known he was always our all-star. Laughter was his language of love and he loved hard wherever he went and with whomever he met. We watched him meet and fall in love with both of his children and become the amazing daddy he was, which matches the amazing son, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle, cousin and friend. He was our baby brother and quite the prankster. He would do anything to get a good laugh. He made up for whatever you think he lacked with his amazing smile. He never missed a chance to win you over with his cooking skills and he loved being a Chef. David’s lifelong love for the Yankees plus his own baseball experience, led him to become a coach for his kids baseball team which helped his competitive nature. He was able to take a loss and get back up. He called it bouncing back, so in your time of loss search your memories of David’s laughter to help you bounce back from the sadness of his passing.