Oct. 26, 1981 — April 9, 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS — David C. Wilusz, 38, passed away peacefully at home April 9, 2020 in Saratoga Springs.
Born Oct. 26, 1981 in Utica, he grew up in south Florida where he graduated from John I. Leonard High School. David then followed his dreams and love for cooking by working at the Olde Bryan Inn in Saratoga Springs.
He was the son of Kevin and Marie Wilusz of Saratoga Springs.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Edward and Katherine Wilusz and grandfather, Ronald Klaus.
Besides his parents, left to cherish his many memories are his grandmother, Peggy Klaus; his loving children, Arabella Rose Wilusz and Gianni Axl Wilusz; the mother of his children, Elizabeth Evansky and her daughter Bekkah; his sisters, Melissa Kuzmiak and Lisa (Todd) Barrett; his brothers, Kevin Wilusz and Steven Russell; his nephews, David Kuzmiak, Grayson Barrett and niece /god daughter, Harper Barrett; many uncles, Ron Klaus, Bruce Klaus, Richard Klaus, and Peter Wilusz; aunts, Doris St. Mary, Dorothy Klaus; as well as many cousins and friends.
Although a less than average life span, David did not live an average life. If you have ever seen him on the baseball diamond you would have known he was always our all-star. Laughter was his language of love and he loved hard wherever he went and with whomever he met. We watched him meet and fall in love with both of his children and become the amazing daddy he was, which matches the amazing son, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle, cousin and friend. He was our baby brother and quite the prankster. He would do anything to get a good laugh. He made up for whatever you think he lacked with his amazing smile. He never missed a chance to win you over with his cooking skills and he loved being a Chef. David’s lifelong love for the Yankees plus his own baseball experience, led him to become a coach for his kids baseball team which helped his competitive nature. He was able to take a loss and get back up. He called it bouncing back, so in your time of loss search your memories of David’s laughter to help you bounce back from the sadness of his passing.
A celebration of David’s life with the love and warmth in which he deserves will be scheduled at a later date due to social distancing.
In the meantime, David’s uplifting spirit can be honored by making donations to his children Bella and Gianni through the David C. Wilusz Memorial at any Glens Falls National Bank location.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
