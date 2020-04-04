KINGSBURY — David C. Manley passed away at home after a long illness.
Born on Oct. 10, 1942, in Glens Falls, Dave was the son of the late Elias (Bud) and Doris (Dot) Manley.
In 1960, Dave married his wife, Jo, at the Gospel Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Hudson Falls.
Dave worked for Hudson Falls Central School District for more than 40 years. Many a day Dave could be found mowing the fields around the school or working on the equipment that helped the school run.
Dave loved his workshop, riding on his tractors or motorcycle and taking apart this or that.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother; his sister, Joyce Bramer; his brother, Roger Manley; and several in-laws and cousins.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Jo Manley of Hudson Falls; his children, David Manley of Hudson Falls, Stephen and Lisa Manley of Bonaire, Georgia and Donna Riley and Peter Sheeran of Hartford; his grandchildren, Rebecca Allen, Kyle Manley, Quinn Manley, Meg Gallagher and Victoria Manley; and his sister-in-law, Mitzi Robinson; plus many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to offer a special thank you to Tom and Eva Brown, Jim and Pam Shavau, Tom and Jeanie Belden, and Dr. Joe Mihindu and his staff.
Donations may be sent to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Gospel Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 30 La Cross St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
