× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

KINGSBURY — David C. Manley passed away at home after a long illness.

Born on Oct. 10, 1942, in Glens Falls, Dave was the son of the late Elias (Bud) and Doris (Dot) Manley.

In 1960, Dave married his wife, Jo, at the Gospel Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Hudson Falls.

Dave worked for Hudson Falls Central School District for more than 40 years. Many a day Dave could be found mowing the fields around the school or working on the equipment that helped the school run.

Dave loved his workshop, riding on his tractors or motorcycle and taking apart this or that.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother; his sister, Joyce Bramer; his brother, Roger Manley; and several in-laws and cousins.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Jo Manley of Hudson Falls; his children, David Manley of Hudson Falls, Stephen and Lisa Manley of Bonaire, Georgia and Donna Riley and Peter Sheeran of Hartford; his grandchildren, Rebecca Allen, Kyle Manley, Quinn Manley, Meg Gallagher and Victoria Manley; and his sister-in-law, Mitzi Robinson; plus many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.