David Bradley Sitts

Aug. 16, 1937—Jan. 26, 2023
CORINTH — David “Brad” Sitts, 85, passed away Jan. 26, 2023. Brad was born Aug. 16, 1937 to Leon and Hazel (Brannon) Sitts of Corinth, NY.
Brad is survived by his wife, Janice LeClair-Sitts of Corinth; son, Brad L. (Becky) Sitts of Corinth; and daughter, Julie M. Sitts of Argyle; three grandchildren: Brandon Sitts and Brittany Sitts of Corinth, and Monica (Nathaniel) Sitts-Lawrence of Ticonderoga; three great-grandchildren: Lillie Sitts and David Sitts of Corinth, and Gage Thomas of Corinth; sisters: Myrtle Lilly of West Glens Falls, NY and Helen (David) Ellis of Clearwater, FL; brother, Roger (Winona) Sitts of Corinth; brother-in-law, Ronald (Rita) LeClair of Corinth; and sisters-in-law: Patricia (Edward) LeClair of Corinth, Brenda (Leo) LeClair of Gansevoort, NY and Loretta (Jack) LeClair of Waterloo, NY; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Brad was predeceased by his parents, and his son, Barry E. Sitts of Corinth; great-grandson, Brayd’n Sitts of Corinth; sisters: Patricia (David) Brady of Greenfield Center, NY and Shirley (Robert) Dent-Miller of Reno, NV and brother, Richard (Eleanor) Sitts, Corinth, NY.
There will be no calling hours nor funeral services by request of decedent.
