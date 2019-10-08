May 24, 1921 — Oct. 5, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — David Basil Jones, 98, of Elm Street, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Born on May 24, 1921 in Wales, Great Britain, he was the son of the late David G. and Emily Jones.
At the age of seven, David and his family moved from Wales to Massachusetts. While at Pittsfield High School, he was know for his beautiful singing voice. David won the opportunity, through WGY Radio Station, for a trip to New York City to audition for Major Bowes Amateur Hour. David was directed to the wrong location and, as a result, missed the audition. They put in a 10-year-old substitute who won the contest. She is now known as Beverly Sills.
After graduation, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country in the South Pacific during World War II. Following his service in the Navy, he enrolled in the University of Wyoming, earning his Bachelor of Science in engineering. While attending college, David married the love of his life, Marjorie Robinson in Prospect. She passed away on Oct. 17, 1999, after over 50 wonderful years of marriage.
Following graduation from college, David began the career that he loved at General Electric as an engineer, retiring with close to 40 years of service. After his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends from GE.
David’s faith was strong and very important to him. He was a longtime devoted member of the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, was a member of the finance committee and sang in the choir. David had a beautiful voice that he also shared through the Glens Falls Operetta Club.
David was an accomplished woodworker. He enjoyed making furniture, wooden toys and Christmas decorations for the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sally Jones.
He is survived by his children, Donna G. Jones of Missouri, David A. Jones and his wife, Meg, of Poultney, Vermont, Gary R. Jones of Glens Falls and Jeanne E. Jones of Brunswick; his grandchildren, Andrew Reed, Patrick Reed, Abby Clinton, Peter Jones, Michael Jones, Linda Hull and Thomas Jones; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides on Tower 3 at the Glens Falls Hospital and the staff at Haynes House of Hope for the wonderful care and compassion given to David and his family.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
To plant a tree in memory of David Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.