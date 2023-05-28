Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

David Anthony Collins

April 18, 1941—May 20, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD — David Anthony Collins, was born in Glens Falls, NY in 1941, son of Howard and Francoise (Miron) Collins, and brother to Peter, Paul and Ginny. Dave graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany, and Boston College in 1963.

He married Judith “Judy” Schaller of Albany, NY in November 1963. Together they had four children: Jennifer, Elizabeth (our sweet angel), Jacqueline and David. Dave shared his love of family with his children’s spouses, Chris, Joe and Jen.

Dave found joy in watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with his nine grandchildren: Jacqueline, Patrick, Caroline, Jackson, James, Brendan, Ryan, Logan and Declan.

He loved skeet shooting, boating, his dogs, and making others happy. Dave volunteered often at the Double H Ranch, which was co-founded in 1993 by Charles R. Wood and Paul Newman, providing specialized programs and year-round support for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses. He would gather groups of area realtors who would spend days helping to maintain the Double H property.

Dave was an avid waterfowl hunter, fisherman, and proud veteran. He was instrumental in launching the Warren County, NY Veterans Services Program “Thank you for your service: Return the Favor” Program, which located veterans in the community and recorded their discharge records at the County Clerk’s Office and in exchange be given a County Veterans ID Card to be used at local businesses offering a discount to those card-holding veterans. Dave played an intricate role in the success of this program for Warren County, NY and to date, the county has issued 2744 cards and 187 businesses are participating. Dave also volunteered to drive veterans to their medical appointments, job interviews, and to the Veterans Services Office to apply for needed benefits. Because of his initiative, community, veterans were able to access their much-needed benefits, services, and appointments.

Dave was a truly selfless individual, always making sure that those around him were having a good time. Known for his nickname, “Da Grinch,” he was famous for making his “HooHoo” holiday drink, great Bloody Mary’s and customized omelets. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially when surrounded by nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law: Suzanne and Lea, and his wife, Judy’s dear “Wacky Women” friends. He loved to play pranks, including in the early morning hours (featuring earth-shattering renditions of the 1812 Overture) and was famous for his call sign “AwooAwoo!”

You knew you had it made when he gave you a nickname. Dave and his beloved wife Judy loved going to indoor and outdoor concerts including to hear Judy Collins or The Philadelphia Orchestra at SPAC, SchoonerFare on Peaks Island, ME or The Feinberg Brothers — anywhere. Dave will be sorely missed — and his gracious spirit will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him.

Our family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Double H Ranch https://www.doublehranch.org, would be very much appreciated.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10 a.m., to be followed with a Celebration of his Life, TBD. Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com.