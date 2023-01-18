Nov. 5, 1954—Jan. 14, 2023
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — David Alvin Blazejowski, Sr., 68, beloved husband of Chiao-Ling Blazejowski died on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY. Born in Waterbury, CT on Nov. 5, 1954, he was the son of the late Alvin and Marlene Blazejowski.
David graduated from H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in 1972. He was employed by New Departure and Pratt & Whitney before changing careers and becoming a manager at a group home for disabled adults.
Besides his wife, Chiao-Ling; he is survived by his two sons: David Alvin Blazejowski (Heather Burch) of South Glens Falls, NY and Jason Mikel Blazejowski, Sr. of Meriden, CT; and his grandson, Jason Mikel Blazejowski, Jr. David is also survived by his sister, Deborah French and her husband Robert; his brother, Mark Blazejowski and his wife Jennifer of Herndon, VA. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory may be made to The Hometown Foundation, Inc., Dream Ride Experience, 275 Schoolhouse Road, Cheshire, CT 06410.
For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
