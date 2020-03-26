May 30, 1948 — March 23, 2020

ARGYLE — David A. “Herbie” Depew, 71, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 30, 1948, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Frank and Uta (McCullough) Depew.

David attended Argyle Central School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Constellation CV-64 from 1965 to 1968. David was employed for 25 years at Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward. He later established and operated Goose Island Lawn Care.

He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren of which he was so very proud. He was a dedicated MOPAR and Richard Petty Fan. David was a Fox News enthusiast and a successful stock car driver. He enjoyed boating, RV camping, traveling and wintering in Florida. David will always be remembered for his fun, loving personality and the nicknames he gave everyone.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brothers, Chris and Dana Depew; and his sister-in-law, Marsha Depew.