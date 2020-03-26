May 30, 1948 — March 23, 2020
ARGYLE — David A. “Herbie” Depew, 71, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on May 30, 1948, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Frank and Uta (McCullough) Depew.
David attended Argyle Central School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Constellation CV-64 from 1965 to 1968. David was employed for 25 years at Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward. He later established and operated Goose Island Lawn Care.
He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren of which he was so very proud. He was a dedicated MOPAR and Richard Petty Fan. David was a Fox News enthusiast and a successful stock car driver. He enjoyed boating, RV camping, traveling and wintering in Florida. David will always be remembered for his fun, loving personality and the nicknames he gave everyone.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brothers, Chris and Dana Depew; and his sister-in-law, Marsha Depew.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Kathleen (McKernon) Depew; his children, David Depew (Janine), Dana Depew (Leslie); his grandchildren who were proud to call him “Pop”, Ryan and Laura, Jacobie and Carlie; his siblings, Randy Depew, Scott Depew (Margo); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please remember a “Herbie” story to share with his family in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's memory can be made to Argyle United Methodist Church, c/o Memorial Fund, 5184 State Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view David's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
