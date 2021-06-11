Sept 3, 1945—June 6, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — David A. Fisher, 75, a resident of Hudson Falls, formally of Fort Ann passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 after a long battle with illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure while serving in Vietnam.

He was born on Sept 3, 1945 in Spartanburg, SC to David L. Fisher and Janis Fisher. After a few years in

Groton and Hudson Falls, he grew up in Fort Ann.

A 1963 graduate of Fort Ann Central School, he enlisted in the Army in 1964. Besides his statewide assignments, he served in France and then Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry Division.

On July 22, 1967, he married Phyllis Clark from Whitehall and they were together almost 54 years. They settled in the country outside of Whitehall where they raised their two sons, Mark and Scott. After nearly 20 years there and the boys grown, they moved to Queensbury and then Hudson Falls.

A 25 year career with Agway culminated in owning his own Agway Store in Whitehall. After his retirement, he enjoyed working with computers and electronics. You never knew what type of robot might be roaming the house! He also spent many hours creating with his 3D printer.