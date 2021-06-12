Nov. 7, 1942—June 4, 2021

CLINTON — David A. Chandler, 78, of Clinton, NY passed away on June 4, 2021 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Ernest and Dora (Aldous) Chandler.

Born in Corinth, NY on November 7, 1942. David was a graduate of Saratoga High School and also Hudson Valley Community College. He began working as a logger with his older brothers and father at an early age. David also worked at Southworth Machinery in Menands until 1984, when he started his own business. He enjoyed working on Caterpillar equipment and was considered one of the best mechanics in the area. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and had a soft spot for animals.