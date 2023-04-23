March 7, 1940—April 17, 2023

MOREAU — Daureen Caiazzo, 83, a resident of the town of Moreau, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Daureen was born on March 7, 1940, in New York City to the late John G. and Emma (Dauria) Keating. When her parents left the city, they made their way north to Bolton Landing where they, along with her uncle, owned and operated the Lakeside Lodge. This began her love for the lake. When the family left Bolton Landing, they moved to Hunter Street, then Dix Avenue in Glens Falls. Eventually, ending up on Charles Street in South Glens Falls.

She attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated in 1957. She then attended Alfred State College where she received an A.A.S. degree in secretarial science. While at Alfred, she was a member of Pi Nu Epsilon, made the Dean’s List and was named one of 10 outstanding students on campus.

From 1960-1968 she worked as an Executive Secretary at General Electric in Hudson Falls. From 1970 until her retirement, she was a Certified Medical Assistant for the offices of Doctors Spitzer, Cunningham, and Villajuan.

Upon her retirement, Daureen was very active in Academy for Lifelong Learning at Empire State College in Saratoga Springs. She thoroughly enjoyed the many classes she took there, especially Spanish and being part of their book club.

She spent many years volunteering her time as a member of the Gens Falls Hospital Guild. Daureen loved to downhill ski and participated in the lift, lesson, and lunch at West Mountain Ski Center. She also was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Michael’s.

Daureen leaves behind her husband of 62 years Pasquale “Yippy” M. Caiazzo; her daughter, Daureen Bennett and her husband Dan of Lake George; step-grandchildren: Alexis Bennett and Sam Bennett; brother, John J. Keating and his wife Linda of Queensbury; sister, Kathy Standbridge and her companion Brian Ouellette of Queensbury; niece, Renee Solari, her husband Frank, and daughter Samantha of Glens Falls; sister-in-law, Mary Corcoran of South Glens Falls; nieces and nephews: Natasha Corcoren, Arthur (Kathy) Treceno, Anna and Amanda Taft, Joey Treceno, Tony (Carrie) Caiazzo; along with many cousins throughout the area and beyond.

The family would like to thank Amy Shattuck for the loving care she provided to Daureen this past year.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in SGF.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Moreau Emergency Squad, Inc., 1583 state Route 9, Moreau, NY 12828-9433.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Daureen’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.