Nov. 17, 1933—Feb. 23, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Daunne (Fenton) Saunders, 89, of John Street, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, Feb. 23, 2023.

Born on Nov. 17, 1933, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Bombard) Fenton. Daunne was a lifelong resident and a 1952 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

On July 27, 1960, she married Leonard J. Saunders in the town of Kingsbury. Leonard died on Jan. 19, 2004, after 43 years of marriage.

Daunne loved to garden and put puzzles together. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a brother, Richard Fenton; and her sister, Grace Kenneally.

Survivors include her six children: Barbara Saunders of Schroon Lake, Keith Saunders (Bonnie), Cindy Saunders, Michelle Call, Joe Saunders (Nora), Michael Saunders (Jerolyn), all of Hudson Falls; grandchildren: Jeffrey Saunders (Stacia) of South Glens Falls, Matthew Saunders (Kristin) of Lake George, Jeremy Saunders of South Glens Falls, Josh Saunders of Fort Edward, Jamie Haff (Rob) of Schroon Lake, Chris Saunders (Nicole), Ryan Saunders (Jen) all of Hudson Falls, Andrew Call (Haylie Benware) of Fort Ann, and Julianna Saunders of Fort Edward; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thank you to Daunne’s great-granddaughter, Arya Benware-Call, for all of her help, love and compassion during Daunne’s illness.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

The family suggests memorials in the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741; or to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY, 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.