Darryl M. Horick

Darryl M. Horick

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Keli; sons, Michael and Darryl John; mother, Judith Oliver; brother, Edward (Deb); sisters, Donna and Diana, brother, Dillon as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury.

There are no calling hours scheduled and burial is private and at the convenience of the family.

At Darryl’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY 12205.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

