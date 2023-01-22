Darryl and Sharon Getman

MOUNT DORA, FL — Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, in their home in Mount Dora, FL.

They are survived by their children: Brittany Getman of Bedford, NH, and Anthony Getman of Clearwater, FL; they are also survived by their two grandchildren: McKenna and Keegan Casey; and Darryl’s brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Carol Getman of Mineral Point, WI.

Sharon (McLemore) Getman was born in Houston, TX, in 1942. Darryl Getman was born in Beloit, WI, in 1939. The couple met in Houston where Georgia Tech alum Darryl was working for NASA. The couple married and moved to Wisconsin, and then later to England for Darryl to pursue his career. The family eventually settled in Queensbury, NY, in 1977. After their children moved out, the couple migrated to Mount Dora, where they lived out the rest of their years.

The Getmans enjoyed the company of their many friends and their beloved cat, Cash. Darryl and Sharon were generous donors to Waterman Hospital and were always eager to help when friends or family were in need.

Services will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at Alan J. Harden Funeral Home in Mount Dora, FL. Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Anthony and Brittany request donations to either charitable organization listed:

The IceHouse Theatre by mail to: The IceHouse Theatre, 1100 N. Unser St., Mount Dora, FL 32757 with a memo “In remembrance of Sharon and Darryl Getman.”

Memorial gifts can be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc., and designated for the Darryl L. Getman Memorial Fund to support students participating in the Undergraduate Cooperative (CoOp) Program. You may also give online: https://mygeorgiatech.gatech.edu/giving/make-a-gift (noting this named Special Purpose Fund); or by mail: Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc., 760 Spring Street, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308.