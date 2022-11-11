Darrel William Kenyon

June 3, 1978—Nov. 8, 2022

SALEM — Darrel William Kenyon, 44, of Salem, NY passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Born Saturday, June 3, 1978 in Cambridge, NY, Darrel was the son of the late Edward Earl Kenyon and Ann Watkins-Hoin. Darrel was a graduate of Cambridge Central School and attended Johnson and Wales University in Providence, RI, majoring in culinary arts.

Darrel then worked in the restaurant business for many years.

Darrel enjoyed raising and showing sheep and rabbits, hunting, gardening, and smoking meats.

He was also an avid woodworker, making pens, game calls, and jewelry.

Darrel was predeceased by his father, Ed Kenyon, paternal grandparents Earl and Luella Kenyon, and maternal grandfather, Francis (Beaver) Watkins.

Darrel is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Sarah Kenyon; and his children who were his world: Hunter, Savannah, and Chase Kenyon, all of Salem, NY; in addition, Darrel is survived by his mother and stepfather, Ann Watkins-Hoin and Greg Hoin of Newcastle, ME; and two brothers: Eric Kenyon (Somer) of North Hoosick, NY and Earl Kenyon of Albion, MI; and his maternal grandmother, Betty Watkins of Cambridge, NY; his mother-in-law, Denise Burch of Salem, NY. Also left behind to cherish the memories of Darrel are a great aunt whom he was close to, Helen Kenyon Walsh of Hoosick Falls, NY; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Darrel’s request, cremation has taken place and services will be private at the convenience of the family.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.