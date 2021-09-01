July 6, 1959—Aug. 26, 2021

CROCKETT, TX — Darlene Rose (Cagle) Carter, born July 6, 1959, went home to be with the Lord August 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Darlene was born in Anchorage, AK at Elmendorf Air Force Base to Georgianna Nassivera (Cagle) and Billy “Gene” Cagle.

Darlene is predeceased by her mother, father and her older brother, Billy Cagle. Darlene lived a full life with many adventures and met many people who she loved like her own family. Her passion in life was helping anyone in need. She loved children and animals.

Darlene is survived by her husband John Carter; her brothers: Thomas Cagle and wife Camila of Brownwood, TX, Robert Nassivera and wife Tina of Fort Edward, NY, James Nassivera of South Glens Falls, NY, David Nassivera and wife Amanda of Rochester, NY, John Nassivera and wife Christa of Phoenix, AZ; Darlene’s children: Christopher Carter and wife Cori of Athens, TX, Jeremy Carter and wife Marie of Fort Edward, NY, Billy Carter of Elkhart, TX, Cassandra Lashley and husband Daniel of Crockett, TX. Darlene is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandbabies, and great-grandbabies.

She was loved by everyone she met. She will be truly missed. Darlene will be laid to rest near her mother in Hudson Falls, NY. Graveside service will be held at St. Mary/St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Burgoyne Ave. Hudson Falls on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM. There will be a gathering after the ceremony for a Celebration of Life at 72 Woodard Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.