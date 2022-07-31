Darlene M. Hamilton

Aug. 22, 1953—July 24, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Darlene M. (Berthiaume) Hamilton, 68, of Lake George passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Born in Adams, MA on Aug. 22, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Bertha (McGrath) Berthiaume.

She was raised and educated in Adams, MA and a 1971 graduate of Hoosick Valley High School.

On July 3, 1971, Darlene married John Hamilton and they started their family in Adams, MA. They adventured out west and lived in Jasper, OR before returning to the Adirondacks to settle in Lake George.

She worked for Lake George School District during the school year and did summer housekeeping in the Lake George area until her retirement.

Darlene shared her gifts of crocheting and crafts. She was also a voracious reader and a skilled baker. She loved spending time with her family and taking part in their various interests.

Darlene was predeceased by her parents as well as infant son, John Raymond Hamilton.

Survivors include her husband, John Hamilton; her children: Heather (Jeffrey) Gavaletz of Plattsburgh, Hillory (Michael Waitekus) Hamilton of Hoosick Falls, and Hunter (Tiffany) Hamilton of Pittsfield, MA; one grandchild; her brother, Frederick (Carla) Berthiaume of Frederick, MD; her nieces: Lisa (Nick) Newman of Gaithersburg, MD, and Christie (Mike) Berthiaume of Ashburn, VA; and several close friends.

Interment will take place in Southview Cemetery, North Adams, MA.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date with loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Lake George Emergency Squad, 24 Gage Road, Lake George, NY 12845.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.