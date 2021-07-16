Sept. 10, 1944—July 14, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Darlene M. Beahan, 76, of Edgewater Place, passed away peacefully July 14, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on September 10, 1944 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Madaline (Crandall) Combs.
Darlene was a graduate of Glens Falls High School and continued her education at Adirondack Community College, receiving her Associates Degree in Accounting.
For over 20 years, she was employed at Sears in the Aviation Mall. Following Sears, Darlene had worked for the United States government in the IRS and Immigration departments.
She loved to read and go to plays throughout the area and in New York City. Darlene was an avid traveler, having visited many countries in Europe and also enjoyed taking cruises with her friends. She had a great passion for her perennial flower gardens.
The most important part of Darlene’s life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Darlene was predeceased by her brother, Lowell Combs.
Survivors include her two daughters, Beth Beahan of Glens Falls and Stephanie Jarvis and her husband, Scott of Lake Luzerne; her three grandchildren, Matthew Cowles, Anthony Cowles and Morgan Cottrell and her husband, Chris; her great grandchildren, Sonny Cowles, Scarlett Cowles, Ethan Cowles and Thomas Cowles; her sister, Rose Potter and her husband, Terry of Fort Ann and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
Memorial donations in memory of Darlene may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
