Sept. 10, 1944—July 14, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Darlene M. Beahan, 76, of Edgewater Place, passed away peacefully July 14, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on September 10, 1944 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Madaline (Crandall) Combs.

Darlene was a graduate of Glens Falls High School and continued her education at Adirondack Community College, receiving her Associates Degree in Accounting.

For over 20 years, she was employed at Sears in the Aviation Mall. Following Sears, Darlene had worked for the United States government in the IRS and Immigration departments.

She loved to read and go to plays throughout the area and in New York City. Darlene was an avid traveler, having visited many countries in Europe and also enjoyed taking cruises with her friends. She had a great passion for her perennial flower gardens.

The most important part of Darlene’s life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Darlene was predeceased by her brother, Lowell Combs.