Dec. 4, 1943—Aug. 19, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Darlene Lois Gould, 79, of South Glens Falls went into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Born on Dec. 4, 1943, in Glens Falls, Darlene was the daughter of the late Michael and Mae (Lacque) Gould.

Darlene attended Fort Edward Central High School.

She was a School Bus Driver for the Argyle Central School District and South Glens Falls School District. Darlene drove for over 40 years, and took great delight in her job. She was beloved by the children she had the pleasure to transport, and was esteemed among her colleagues.

Darlene was a member of the Moreau Community Center, and a local bowling league. She was also a member of the Argyle Central School Retirees and the Northeast Association of Country Western Entertainment.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Darlene is predeceased by her sister, Helen Butler and her brother, Richard Gould.

Darlene is survived by her four children: Kimberly Bovair of Fort Edward, Deborah Ashe (Kenneth) of Hartford, James Breason (Dana) of CA, and Melissa Ives (Joel) of MS; her eleven grandchildren: Christie, Shelby, Brittney, Cody, Steven, Jessyka, Kaitlynn, Victoria “Tori”, Elliott, Ethan, Schuyler, Abigail, and Charlotte; her several great-grandchildren; her fiance, James W. Krywy of South Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Carleton Funeral Home located at 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, following calling hours.

A Rite of Committal will be held immediately following the funeral service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

The family asks that donations be made in Darlene’s name to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.