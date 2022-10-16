Darlene Kirkpatrick

Sep. 9, 1939—Oct. 11, 2022

CLINTON — On October 11, 2022, Darlene Bazinet Kirkpatrick, loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 83 after a long illness. Darlene was born on September 9, 1939 in Glens Falls, NY. She was the second of four children born to George and Mary Bazinet. She is a graduate of the class of 1957 of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, NY.

Darlene and her beloved husband, Thomas F. Kirkpatrick, lived for nearly 40 years in Clinton, NY. Darlene owned Crow Hill Antiques for many years, running much-loved antique sales each fall in the beautiful barn at Crow Hill Farm. Darlene cherished her role as mother and grandmother. She was a gentle nurturing soul who was always ready to listen to or to help. She traveled far and wide to care for her family after the arrival of each of her grandchildren. She made life easier on everyone she touched. A talented cook, Darlene was happiest when she was hosting holiday dinners surrounded by family and friends. She was delighted to oblige when her grandson would appear at her door unannounced and ask for a venison burger. She will long be remembered for her legendary pre-dawn hunting breakfasts near the hearth of a roaring kitchen fire on the opening day of deer season each year. Darlene treated everyone she met with kindness and warmth and was genuinely loved by all.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Kirkpatrick; and their five children: John B. Kelleher, Jr. (Jill) of Queensbury, NY, Michael J. Kelleher (Tracy) of New Hartford, NY, Joellen Kelleher Wall (Richard) of McLean, VA, Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick Paskowski (Joe) of Blauvelt, NY and Dr. Pamela Kirkpatrick Denton (Randy) of Manlius, NY; thirteen grandchildren: Rebecca Kelleher, Andrew Kelleher, Lauren Kelleher Soprano, Jack Kelleher, Jimmy Kelleher, Mary Wall, Michael Wall, John Wall, Joseph Wall, Emma Paskowski, Will Paskowski, Allie Denton and Jackson Denton; and two great-grandchildren, Finn and Owen Gaffney.

Darlene was able to remain at home with the care provided to her by her husband and a team of beautiful, loving caregivers who stayed with Darlene 24 hours a day toward the end of her life. The family would like to thank the caregivers for their devotion and love shown to Darlene. A special thank you to O’Hara who always went to any length to help Darlene. His love and affection for her was obvious and greatly appreciated.

A Christian burial at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Clinton, NY will occur at a date to be announced followed by a celebration of Darlene’s life. Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams and Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or a donation to the Kirkpatrick Family Scholarship at Colgate University which supports worthy Colgate applicants in need of tuition assistance. Gifts can be made online at colgate.edu/makeagift (choose the “other” option and write in “Kirkpatrick Family Fund”), via phone at 800-668-4428, or via check made out to Colgate University with “Kirkpatrick Family Fund” on the memo line. Checks can be sent to: Gift Records, Colgate University, P.O. Box 313, Canajoharie, NY 13317-0313.