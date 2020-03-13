Feb. 21, 1958 — March 10, 2010

WHITEHALL — Darcy Ann Hewitt, 62, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2010, with Melissa Mickel Cadarette her guardian/cousin by her side, at the Granville Center in Granville, New York.

Darcy was born on Feb. 21, 1958, at the Glens Falls Hospital, the daughter of the late John (Jack) and Jane (Cornell) Hewitt. She grew up in Whitehall spending a lot of time on Boardman Street, at her Aunt and Uncle’s house, playing with her cousins.

Darcy was a graduate of the Whitehall High School Class of 1976. After graduation she attended college in Maine, then moved to Burlington, Vermont, where she worked in the restaurant business. Upon returning to the area, she worked and resided in Glens Falls. Darcy was employed by Kamyr Inc. as a receptionist and Finch Pruyn Co. in the payroll office for many years, till health reasons caused her to retire. For many years she enjoyed Friday lunch gatherings with her special friend, Noreen Russo and other girlfriends from her Kamyr days.

In her High School years Darcy enjoyed her summers at camp at Marion’s Lodge in Lake Paradox and went on to be a Camp Counselor.