January 21, 1947—November 5, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE—Danny R. Carpenter, 74, of Ramsey Place passed away peacefully “Fridee” morning, November 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on January 21, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Clifford and Margaret (Bennett) Carpenter. At the age of 17 Danny enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1964. He proudly served two tours in the Vietnam War. During his service he earned the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Letter of Commendation, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Expert Badge Rifle M-14 and the Sharpshooter Badge pistol Cal .45 and countless other commendations. He was an Honor graduate of the Marine Corps Engineer School Camp Lejeune, NC. He was honorably discharged on December 14, 1979.

He married Kathleen A. Casey on October 20, 1968 in Lake George.

Danny was employed as an instrument electrician at International Paper Company in Corinth for several years. Upon the mill’s closure, he continued in the same work at SCA Paper in South Glens Falls, retiring in 2012.

His enjoyments included fishing, golfing, playing guitar,working on cars, motorcycles, playing darts, pool, hunting and “alwiss” telling dad jokes. He was a PUFL member of the Lake George American Legion and transferred membership to the William J. Varney American Legion, Lake Luzerne.

He was predeceased by his parents, his siblings: Nancy Clifton, Jacqueline Rounds, Milton McLaughlin, Gary McLaughlin; his brother-in-law, Doug Wilson; his best friend and fishing buddy, Barry Swan.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Kathy Carpenter; children: Michael (Kristy) Carpenter of Saratoga Springs, Megan (Stephen) Emery of Inwood, WV, Casey Carpenter of Lake Luzerne; sisters-in-law: Joyce McLaughlin, Lake George, Maureen Wilson of Brant Lake, Winifred Casey of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Carpenter, Brittany Carpenter, Cassidy Carpenter, Caleb Carpenter, Grace Carpenter, Jayson Carpenter, Adriana Carpenter, Hannah Carpenter; one great granddaughter, Emma Carpenter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Committal services with military honors will be held Friday at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations in Danny’s honor be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Queensbury, NY 12804. The family would like to thank doctors Yun, Taylor, Zagar, NP Freleigh, our favorite nurse Diane, as well as the doctors at the Albany Stratton VA Medical center for their special care over the last four years.

