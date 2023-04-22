Danny L. Rubin

WILTON — Danny L. Rubin, 70, of North Road, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born in Mineola, NY, he was the son of Ronald and Mary (Amoroso) Rubin.

Danny grew up in Schenectady.

In earlier years, he was the owner and operator of Village Auto Service in Scotia. He retired from Swift Transportation in Wilton where he was an owner-operator and then company driver. In retirement, he worked with his sons at Interstate Towing Company.

Danny's passion's included flying, motorcycles, and RC Helicopters. He was an avid gun collector and worked part time every Saturday mornings as the Rangemaster at Adirondack Indoor Gun in Lake George.

Survivors include his sons: Danny Rubin II of Burnt Hills and Bryant Rubin of Corinth; several grandchildren; brothers; sisters; and his longtime companion and friend, Veronica Pasqualino of Wilton.

Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs.

Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Albany.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

