May 4, 1961—Aug. 24, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Danielle J. Harrington, 60, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Born on May 4, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Joyce (Gardner) Harrington.

Danielle had an impact on everyone that she came in contact with. She was a wonderful cook. Spending time in her kitchen and whipping up something that tasted wonderful was her gift. Anyone that visited her, could always count on eating something that was delicious. She also loved to tend to her gardens and go shopping.

Danielle was never seen without her makeup and always wore multiple rings and other jewelry. She took great pride in how she looked.

Her family was her center. She was the heart and soul of her family. Danielle was fiercely protective of her kids and grandchildren and she would do anything for them. She would always help anyone in need and was always taking people into her home. Danielle loved listening to all kinds of music and watching her ID TV shows.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Sandra Murray and Andrea Hawron and her brother, Paul “Butch” Harrington.