April 28, 1963—May 9, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Daniel W. Huse, 60, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2023, with his family by his side.

He was born on April 28, 1963, to the late Alonzo Huse, Jr., and Dorothy (Randall) Huse in Corinth, NY.

Dan spent his 60 years loving all aspects of his life. After high school he became a correctional officer where he continued his career for the next 32 years.

He went on to have two great children, Dylan and Taylor, and later in life stepped up to be an amazing dad to his stepson, Anthony. The last 22 years of his life were spent with his wonderful wife, Maria, who he shared so many jokes, vacations, houses, and fond memories with.

He has six grandchildren who he loved so fiercely and would move mountains for them if need be.

His favorite hobbies included golfing all over the U.S. on vacation or on his weekends. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Always playing games with them and having fun.

You could find him in his spare time feeding the birds and trying to mimic their noises. He liked to cook for his family and make sure everyone was happy and satisfied. He loved spending time playing with his grandpups too, Mowgli, Saphira, Max, and Tank.

No one could be in the same room as him and not be laughing at his jokes or comments. He always knew what to say whether it was for advice, support, how to get you to laugh when you’re sad, or even nothing at all and just to listen. And man did he really listen to understand. He understood any situation you threw at him. He never got angry, just thought of a plan and stuck to it. He was a man who rarely raised his voice and if he did, it was probably at a sport he was watching. He had a love for everything and everyone in this world that radiated for anyone to see. We lost a great man when he passed but know his love will carry on in all of us because of how strong it was.

In addition to his father, Dan was predeceased by his brother, Randy and sister, Donna.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maria; children: Dylan, Taylor (Josh Duckett) and Anthony Duswalt (Beth McDonald); his grandchildren: Keaton, Lydia, Cambria, Ronan, Reagan, and Crue; mother, Dorothy (Randall) Huse; siblings: Jackie (Bill), Charlie, Tammy (Brian), Nancy (Walt), and Kristie; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4:30.

Every month, Dan made donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the family asks that memorial contributions in his honor be sent to the hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or through www.stjude.org.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.