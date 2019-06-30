{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel W. Burrell

October 8, 1947 — June 20, 2019

ROCHESTER — Daniel W. Burrell (Donahue) went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Brian Carey.

Survived by his loving wife, Ellen Donahue; daughters, Erin Carey and Kerry (Bob) McKenna Glover; four grandchildren, Bridget Carey, Declan Carey, Finn Glover and Graham Glover; sister, Rosie (John) Manley; and brothers, Rick (Michele) Burrell and Michael (Joan) Burrell.

Dan was a past member of the Civil Air Patrol and R.U.F.F.

The family would like to thank the volunteers at Mt. Carmel House for their compassion and care.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Farrell-Ryan Funeral Home, 777 Long Pond Road, Rochester.

Memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Orchard Community Church, 2285 Latta Road, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or Mt. Carmel House.

