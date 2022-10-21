April 22, 1978—Oct. 17, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Daniel T. “D-Boy” Naylor, Jr., 44, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Born April 22, 1978 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Barbara and Daniel T. Naylor, Sr.

Danny was employed by the Local 241 as a roofer. He was an incredible cook and often treated his family to Jalapeno poppers, and even Jalapeno ice cream.

He was very artistic and loved to draw and do tattoos. Danny also enjoyed woodworking. He was known as the life of the party and entertained everyone with his sarcastic sense of humor. Danny enjoyed messing with his nieces and nephews and talking politics with his dad. He loved traveling to Portland, OR and had dreams of retiring there. Most of all, Danny loved his children and was a really great father, son, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his whole family.

Danny is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert George Naylor, Sr. and his wife Anne.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Daniel and Barbara Naylor; his grandparents, John and Joyce Hammond; his children: Darien Naylor (Emily), Kiersten Naylor, and Austin Naylor; and his mom, Crystal Irwin-Naylor; his brothers and sisters: Jackie Hunt (Mike), Angela Moses (Tom), Andrew Naylor, and Jessica Judkins; his nieces and nephews: Taylor, Maya, Michael, Jr., Kenneth, Moriah, Gabrielle, Carlie, Natalie, Mya, Hunter, Trae, and Wynter; as well as his great-nephew, Braydon; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Danny’s name can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.

